Gucci Mane celebrates his 38th birthday today, which means you’re required to listen to the Atlanta legend’s new collaboration with Z Money and Hoodrich Pablo Juan, two artists bearing his influence and signed to his 1017 Eskimo label. “Millions” unites the trio for the first time over a lean IzzeTheProducer beat built around staccato electric piano. Z Money counts his diamonds (one is missing) and purchases a building while working the stove, Gucci makes fun of CEOs who don’t help their employees become CEOs, and Pablo Juan serves money like Regis. It’s an ode to passive income but hearing Guwop trade bars with two of his most talented children is fun even if your bank account can’t relate.

All three artists released albums last year, most recently Gucci Mane’s Evil Genius in December. Z Money released Chiraq Mogul and Hoodrich Pablo Juan released Hoodwolf 2, both great, in August and July, respectively. Listen to their song “Millions” below.