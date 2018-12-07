Stream Gucci Mane’s New Album Evil Genius

In May 2016, Gucci Mane came out of prison a new man. He started eating right and working out, shedding the belly that had once been the rapper’s trademark. He quit the drugs, and finally got married to his longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir. He even went on bike rides as part of his new, healthy lifestyle. His approach to music has changed, too. Where he was once releasing a constant stream of unfocused mixtapes, post-prison Gucci has been channeling his creativity into a series of consistent full-length projects.

The newest Gucci Mane project, Evil Genius, is out now. It’s his fifth studio album since his release from prison, and features previously released singles “Bipolar” (ft. Quavo), “Solitaire” (ft. Migos & Lil Yachty), “I’m Not Goin’” (ft. Kevin Gates), and “Wake Up in the Sky,” which featured assists from Bruno Mars and Kodak Black. The project also features guest spots from NBA YoungBoy, 21 Savage and Lil Skies. The Evil Genius cover art depicts a blurry stereoscopic 3D Gucci with… abs? Stream the full album below.