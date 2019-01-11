News \
iLoveMakonnen – “Spendin'” (feat. Gucci Mane)
iLoveMakonnen has released a new song called “Spendin’,” which includes a guest verse from Gucci Mane. The track opens with Makonnen rapping over a looped synth, soon followed by Gucci in an exchange, of course about rags-to-riches wealth. The track follows Makonnen’s feature on a Lil Peep and XXXTentacion song titled “Falling Down.” The track was later released as “Sunlight On Your Skin” in an updated version without XXXTentacion. Last month, Makonnen released a song with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig and Bloodpop titled “Fried Like You,” which was unveiled as part of a special Christmas episode of Koenig’s Neflix show Neo Yokio. Check out Makonnen’s latest collab with Gucci Mane below.