Smashing Pumpkins have released an appropriately Halloween-themed video for their second post-reunion single “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”, which is slated to be included on their upcoming Rick-Rubin-produced album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1. The video is written and directed by Billy Corgan, and opens with a two-plus-minute skit featuring iconic Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath as a radio DJ hosted a contest where the Pumpkins have to survive a night in a haunted house. Corgan, Jimmy Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlain are confronted by campy ghosts and monsters in the night, ushered in by thunderbolts. Corgan’s attempt at displaying a sense of humor couldn’t have gone a lot worse, honestly.

It’s important to note that McGrath appears in videos played during the show on the Pumpkins’ current tour, introducing the group’s hits and generally goofing around. After McGrath’s recent appearance during the Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary show in New Jersey in August, it’s easy to wonder about the details of the 2018 McGrath/Corgan friendship. Maybe someday we’ll get a clearer glimpse of this uncanny partnership. For now, there’s the “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” video, which you can watch below.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 is out on November 16 on Napalm Records. The Pumpkins recently announced additional 30th anniversary tour dates supporting the release of the album, and Corgan announced the birth of his daughter Philomena Clementine earlier this month.