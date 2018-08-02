News \

Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Cover Sugar Ray’s “Fly” With Mark McGrath

CREDIT: John Medina/Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour kicked off last month and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath has been been making appearances in their shows via video. Videos of McGrath played throughout the concert and introduced some of their classics. But for tonight’s show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, McGrath joined them in person to perform the Sugar Ray ’90s hit “Fly” and Smashing Pumpkins’ “Priest.” Deftones’ Chino Moreno also joined the band for “Bodies” and “Snail.” Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.

