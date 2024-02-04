Mark McGrath Talks Sugar Ray Hits, Reality TV On ‘Lipps Service’

Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about the hit singles “Fly” and “Every Morning,” the band’s first appearance on The Howard Stern Show and adjusting to life as a rock star.

McGrath also discusses his roles on reality TV shows such as Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice, as well as his time co-hosting Extra, plus demonstrates his impressive music knowledge in a round of rock trivia and reveals Glenn Danzig’s reaction to the Sugar Ray song “Danzig Needs a Hug.”

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Interpol frontman Paul Banks to discuss his current life in Berlin, the creative process behind the band’s most popular songs such as “Slow Hands” and their latest album, 2022’s The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, Hozier, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Stay tuned into all things Lipps Service by following the podcast on Instagram (@lippsservicepod), TikTok (@lippsservice) and YouTube (@LippsService).