Rob Harvilla Explains ’90s Music On ‘Lipps Service’

Veteran music journalist Rob Harvilla is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps and SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn about his book and podcast 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s. They discuss Ohio native Harvilla’s detailed memories of the grunge and alternative music revolution, hearing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time and reflections on ’90s touchstones such as Third Eye Blind, Weezer’s Pinkerton, Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” Nine Inch Nails and Courtney Love.

They also dive into what they miss about the pre-internet music era and its listening formats, debate if Die Hard is a Christmas movie and reminisce about the star-studded, Beastie Boys-organized Tibetan Freedom Concerts.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of Austin-based rock duo Black Pumas to discuss their upbringings in California and Texas, the quick success of their Grammy-winning self-titled debut and their latest album, Chronicles of a Diamond.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, Hozier, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

