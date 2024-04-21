Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Talks Rock, Cooking on ‘Lipps Service’

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, sharing with host Scott Lipps a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s recent Empire State Building performance and discussing Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023.

The pair also talked about the stories behind songs such as “Glycerine,” life on the road and Bush’s relationship with their fanbase. Throughout the conversation, Rossdale provides insight into his songwriting routine and recent personal projects, including an upcoming cooking show. The episode closes with Rossdale’s top five favorite L.A. restaurants and rock frontmen.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz to talk about how he adjusted to fame early in his career and the band’s journey to getting a record deal in the ‘90s..

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, Hozier, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

