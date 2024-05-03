SPIN First Drop: Adam Ten & Mita Gami

Photography by Khris Cowley @asianprovocateur for Here & Now @wearehereandnow

Whether joining forces on producing a track or sharing the decks on a live improvisational b2b (back to back) set, collaboration is definitely one of the most unique (and coolest) things about dance music. It speaks to the true community vibes that have largely defined the genre for decades.

Producers/DJ’s Adam Ten and Mita Gami (Tel Aviv) embody that spirit on many levels. They shared their Coachella debut going b2b at Yuma, where the pair’s combined influences brought a unique psychedelic house fusion to the decks, serving drop after drop to a packed house. Ten and Gami also share roles as label bosses, where they’ve been expanding their respective communities by discovering new artists and giving them a platform through which to share their music with the world. Ten’s Maccabi House imprint reached 1st place on Beatport’s IndieDance category, while Gami’s Blue Shadow Records continues to push the Tel Aviv scene into international territory.

We got a chance to hang with Adam and Amit (Mita) before their set to talk about their first experience at Coachella, their musical influences, how they’ve carved out their individual (and collective) sound, what’s up next, and much more. Step into the DJ booth with Adam Ten and Mita Gami and watch their exclusive SPIN First Drop below. To check out more SPIN First Drops, head over to SPINTV.

Photography by Khris Cowley @asianprovocateur for Here & Now @wearehereandnow

Photography by Khris Cowley @asianprovocateur for Here & Now @wearehereandnow