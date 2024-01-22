Interpol’s Paul Banks Talks New LP, Kurt Cobain On ‘Lipps Service’

New York band is gearing up for summer festival appearances and a tour with Smashing Pumpkins

Interpol frontman Paul Banks is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about his current life in Berlin, the creative process behind Interpol’s most popular songs such as “Slow Hands” and the band’s latest album, 2022’s The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Banks also tells the story of when he tried to give Kurt Cobain a cigarette at a Nirvana concert when he was only 14 and discusses some of Interpol’s early band names, the other New York bands featured in the Meet Me in the Bathroom book and Interpol’s upcoming tour.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with music industry veteran and longtime friend Matt Pinfield to review their favorite songs and albums of 2023, including new music from bands such as Queens of the Stone Age, Depeche Mode and Rival Sons.

