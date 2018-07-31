Smashing Pumpkins have announced a massive bill of special guests for the band’s 30th anniversary show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. The concert comes in the midst of the band’s Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, featuring the original Pumpkins minus D’arcy Wretzky. According to Stereogum, the New Jersey extravaganza is set to feature cameos from Courtney Love, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Peter Hook (New Order), Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer from The Killers, AFI’s Davey Havok and (yes) Sugar Ray’s own Mark McGrath. The show will take place on August 2. Last week, Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan went on a existential Instagram rant clarifying that he is not Taylor Swift’s father. The band released a video for their new single “Solara” at the end of last month.