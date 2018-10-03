Billy Corgan Announces Birth of Daughter Philomena Clementine

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan announced the birth of his second little one on Instagram on Tuesday (October 2). While he kept partner Chloe Mendel’s pregnancy a secret, he was excited to share the news now that his daughter has arrived.

“Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family!” wrote the rocker on Instagram. “Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly. I”m so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018. Oh, and then there’s wrestling!! What a year! @pawschicago @smashingpumpkins @nwa”

Mendel shared news of the birth on her own account, captioning the same photo, overlaid with hearts and her kids’ names, “Our dumplings. @williampcorgan xo.”

While Corgan will no doubt be busy parenting his new daughter, he is also prepping the release of the reunited Pumpkins’ eight-track reunion album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., which is due out on November 16 through Napalm Records.

