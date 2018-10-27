Janelle Monáe was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the episode, she performed the song “Make Me Feel” from her latest album Dirty Computer. Monáe led a group of dancers through a highly-choreographed routine as she moved between them, belting the Prince-inspired single dressed in sequin pants and a hat. Earlier this year, she stopped by Colbert to chat with the host about her first-ever trip to the Obama White House, as well as play her song “Americans.”

Lately, Monáe has been making forays into the acting world, where she’s recently been cast in both the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic and the live-action remake of Disney’s Lady And The Tramp. Throughout the year, she’s performed sets at New York’s Global Citizen Festival and Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival, as well as appeared on the soundtrack to Boots Riley’s standout film Sorry to Bother You. Monáe’s latest album Dirty Computer was released in April, accompanied by a BET film of the same name. Her song “Screwed” featuring Zoë Kravitz was one of our favorites of the year so far. Watch her Colbert performance below.