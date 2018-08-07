Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, and John Legend will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Tickets to the annual festival, run by the Global Poverty Project, are available via the Global Citizen app; fans will be rewarded with points towards tickets via a lottery for various acts of advocacy. “For the first festival journey, once you earn 24 points from festival actions, you can enter the draw for festival tickets,” a statement on the festival’s website reads. “Every two weeks we will announce ticket winners and launch a new campaign with a different challenge for global citizens to solve. Each journey will require a different level of points to be earned by taking action.”

Hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, the festival will be held in Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 29. More information is available here.