In addition to releasing a new album, Janelle Monáe is airing a midnight special on BET tonight as part of her new album Dirty Computer. The film features Monáe as “Jane 57821″ in the “emotion picture,” which is set in a distant future world where people are known as “computers.” Watch it live tonight on BET, with a director’s cut to follow on Friday via Monáe’s YouTube channel. Her new album Dirty Computer can be heard here.