Janelle Monáe sat down with Stephen Colbert last night on The Late Show to discuss her latest album Dirty Computer, as well as Monáe’s interest in science fiction and their first ever meeting at the Obama White House with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Usher, and more. Monáe also performed the song “Americans” from Dirty Computer. Earlier this year, she released a new film in conjunction with the album. Watch her Late Show appearance below.