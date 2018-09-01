News \

Made in America 2018: Livestream Performances From Meek Mill, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, More

CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival is taking Philadelphia by storm this weekend with performances from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Diplo, and more. Tonight’s headliner is Post Malone, with Meek Mill, Janelle Monáe, Fat Joe, BlocBoy JB, SOB X RBE, Saba, Zedd, and more also set to perform throughout the night. The whole thing can be watched across the festival’s three live channels, all of which can bee streamed over on Tidal. Check out the Tidal livestream here.

