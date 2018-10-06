Janelle Monáe Joins Live Action Lady And The Tramp Remake

Janelle Monáe is joining Disney’s live-action Lady And The Tramp.

She joins a voice cast that will be led by Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp. Ashley Jensen is set to play Scottish terrier Jackie, while Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong has been cast to voice English bulldog Bull.

Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann will play the human stars, Darlin and Jim Dear.

Monáe will play Peg, the wise-cracking pound dog played in the original animation by Peggy Lee.

The Lego Ninjago Movie filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake, which is expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, launching in 2019. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

Monáe, who is repped by WME, Wondaland Management and Ziffren Brittenham, will next be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome To Marwen and is set for Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.