Janelle Monae Unveils New Song ‘Turntables’

All In: The Fight For Democracy will debut in theaters tomorrow (Sept. 9) and the documentary about voter suppression will feature a new song from Janelle Monae.

Titled “Turntables,” the anthemic new tune (which is a little under three minutes) from Monae is her first new song since 2018’s Dirty Computer. The song was written by was Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, and George A. Peters with production by Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur.

The documentary was directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés, and produced by Garbus, Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan and Stacey Abrams.

Monae will feature in the upcoming Antebellum film that is out on Sept. 18.

Listen to the song below.