Stream Janelle Monáe’s New Album Dirty Computer
Janelle Monáe’s new album Dirty Computer is now available to stream. Announced back in February, the album features collaborations with two musicians who couldn’t be more different sonically: Grimes, who is featured on the album single “Pynk,” and Prince, whose influence can already be felt on the single “Make Me Feel,” and who Monáe has since confirmed was involved with the album. Monáe also recently came out as pansexual, saying she’s “someone who has been been in relationships with both men and women—I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.” So far, we’ve heard singles “Pynk,” “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and “I Like That.” Listen to the album in full below.