Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer Tour With Prophets of Rage
Among the many acts whose press managers scheduled today, the first Monday in March, to announce summer tours: long-running hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold, who are set to hit the road with rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage and Canadian alternative band Three Days Grace in July. In a tweet, Avenged Sevenfold said experimental hip-hop duo Ho99o9 will also appear on certain dates.
Prophets of Rage are touring in support of their self-titled debut album, released this past September, while Avenged Sevenfold’s most recent album is The Stage, released in October 2016. Three Days Grace are set to release their sixth studio album, Outsider, on March 9.
The “End of the World Tour” will visit theaters and amphitheaters throughout the U.S. (and Toronto), including Jones Beach Theater outside New York City, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater outside Chicago, and The Forum in Los Angeles. General sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9; see Avenged Sevenfold’s website for presale info, and review all the dates below.
Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage summer 2018 tour dates
July 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 26 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
August 1 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 7 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 11 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 21 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 24— Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 28— Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 30 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Septeber 1 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
September 2 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman