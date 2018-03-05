News \
Dirty Projectors Announce 2018 World Tour
For the first time in five years, the Dirty Projectors are heading out on tour. In support of their 2017 self-titled album, the Projectors will make stops in North America, Europe, and Japan. Following the departure of Amber Coffman, members Dave Longstreth, Nat Baldwin, and Mike Johnson will be joined by new band members Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) and Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals). Read our February 2017 cover story with Dave Longstreth here, and see the full list of tour dates below.
May 11 – May 13: Arcosanti, AZ – FORM
May 12: San Diego, CA – Music Box
May 15: Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 16: New Orleans, LA – Republic
May 18: Birmingham, AL – Saturn
May 19: Nashville, TN – Exit In
May 21: St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
May 22: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 23: Detroit, MI – El Club
May 25: Toronto, ON – The Great Hall
May 26: Montreal, QC – Belmont
May 27: Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 29: Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 1: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
June 2: Philadelphia, PA – The Roots Picnic
June 3: New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival
June 12: Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
June 16: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
June 17: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
June 19: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
June 21: Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
June 22: Vancouver, BC – Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)
June 23: Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
June 25: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
June 26: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
June 28: Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
June 29: Dallas, TX – Trees
June 30: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
July 27 – July 29: Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
August 09: Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop Festival – Main Stage
August 10: Copenhagen, Denmark – HAVEN Festival – Main Stage
August 14: Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen
August 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)
August 16 – August 19: Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom – Green Man Festival
August 19: Glasgow, United Kingdom – The Art School
August 20: Leeds, United Kingdom – Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)
August 21: London, United Kingdom – Village Underground
August 22: London, United Kingdom – Village Underground (2nd night)