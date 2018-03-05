Dirty Projectors Announce 2018 World Tour

For the first time in five years, the Dirty Projectors are heading out on tour. In support of their 2017 self-titled album, the Projectors will make stops in North America, Europe, and Japan. Following the departure of Amber Coffman, members Dave Longstreth, Nat Baldwin, and Mike Johnson will be joined by new band members Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) and Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals). Read our February 2017 cover story with Dave Longstreth here, and see the full list of tour dates below.

May 11 – May 13: Arcosanti, AZ – FORM

May 12: San Diego, CA – Music Box

May 15: Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 16: New Orleans, LA – Republic

May 18: Birmingham, AL – Saturn

May 19: Nashville, TN – Exit In

May 21: St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

May 22: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 23: Detroit, MI – El Club

May 25: Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

May 26: Montreal, QC – Belmont

May 27: Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 29: Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 1: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

June 2: Philadelphia, PA – The Roots Picnic

June 3: New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

June 12: Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

June 16: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

June 17: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

June 19: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

June 21: Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

June 22: Vancouver, BC – Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)

June 23: Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

June 25: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

June 26: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

June 28: Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

June 29: Dallas, TX – Trees

June 30: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

July 27 – July 29: Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

August 09: Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop Festival – Main Stage

August 10: Copenhagen, Denmark – HAVEN Festival – Main Stage

August 14: Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen

August 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)

August 16 – August 19: Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom – Green Man Festival

August 19: Glasgow, United Kingdom – The Art School

August 20: Leeds, United Kingdom – Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)

August 21: London, United Kingdom – Village Underground

August 22: London, United Kingdom – Village Underground (2nd night)