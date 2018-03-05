Deerhunter Announce Tour Featuring New Songs and Lineup

Deerhunter is reuniting for a new early summer tour. The Bradford-Cox-led band has been largely inactive since 2016, when they toured behind the release of their seventh album, 2015’s Fading Frontier. According to a tour announcement from 4AD, the band will be “debuting both new songs and a new line-up” on the tour dates, which are entirely in Europe except for two kickoff shows in New York City. Next month, Cox will also be working on new music with Welsh singer-songwriter Cate LeBon during a residency at the Marfa Myths Festival. See Deerhunter’s tour dates below; tickets go on sale on Friday.

5/15 New York, NY – Elsewhere 05-16 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/25 London, England – KOKO

5/26 Manchester, England – Strange Waves at Albert Hall

5/27 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

5/29 Paris, France – Villette Sonique

5/30 Besançon, France – La Rodia

6/2 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera

6/3 Nîmes, France – This Is Not A Love Song

6/4 Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey

6/5 Nantes, France – Stereolux

6/6 Lille, France – Aeronef

6/8 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

6/9 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

6/10 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival

6/12 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz

6/13 Berlin, Germany – Festaal

6/14 Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

6/15 Mannheim, Germany – Maifield Derby Open Air Festival