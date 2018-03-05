News \
Deerhunter Announce Tour Featuring New Songs and Lineup
Deerhunter is reuniting for a new early summer tour. The Bradford-Cox-led band has been largely inactive since 2016, when they toured behind the release of their seventh album, 2015’s Fading Frontier. According to a tour announcement from 4AD, the band will be “debuting both new songs and a new line-up” on the tour dates, which are entirely in Europe except for two kickoff shows in New York City. Next month, Cox will also be working on new music with Welsh singer-songwriter Cate LeBon during a residency at the Marfa Myths Festival. See Deerhunter’s tour dates below; tickets go on sale on Friday.
5/15 New York, NY – Elsewhere 05-16 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
5/25 London, England – KOKO
5/26 Manchester, England – Strange Waves at Albert Hall
5/27 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
5/29 Paris, France – Villette Sonique
5/30 Besançon, France – La Rodia
6/2 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera
6/3 Nîmes, France – This Is Not A Love Song
6/4 Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey
6/5 Nantes, France – Stereolux
6/6 Lille, France – Aeronef
6/8 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival
6/9 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
6/10 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival
6/12 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz
6/13 Berlin, Germany – Festaal
6/14 Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory
6/15 Mannheim, Germany – Maifield Derby Open Air Festival