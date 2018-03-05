Robert Plant Announces North American Tour With Support From Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Jim James, and More

Barely three days after the conclusion of a North American tour in support of his 2017 album Carry Fire, Robert Plant has announced yet another string of dates across the U.S. and Canada with his backup band The Sensational Shape Shifters. The new dates kick off on June 8 in Atlanta, Georgia and conclude at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival. The Led Zeppelin frontman will be accompanied by a host of famous friends along the way, including a Berkeley, California show with an acoustic set from Jim James, two performances with Lucinda Williams, and three dates with Sheryl Crow. View the full itinerary below.

June 8 – Atlanta, GA with special guest Elle King

June 10 – Richmond, VA with special guest Elle King

June 12 – Columbia, MD with special guest Sheryl Crow

June 13 – Forest Hills, NY with special guest Sheryl Crow

June 15 – Toronto, ON with special guests Sheryl Crow and Seth Lakeman

June 17 – Chicago, IL with special guest Jon Langford

June 19 – Vail, CO with special guest Seth Lakeman

June 21 – Berkeley, CA with special guest Jim James Solo Acoustic

June 23 – Stateline, NV with special guest Los Lobos

June 24 – Pasadena, CA (Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival)

June 26 – Troutdale, OR with special guest Lucinda Williams

June 27 – Redmond, WA with special guest Lucinda Williams

June 29 – Vancouver, BC (Vancouver International Jazz Festival)