Slayer Extend Farewell Tour

After announcing a farewell tour back in January, Slayer have extended their send-off with a slew of new North American dates. “By popular demand – with more than half the tour dates already either completely sold out or a sell-out imminent – today @SlayerBandOfficial announces Leg Two, North America, of its final world tour,” the band stated on an Instagram post.

After nearly 37 years together, the band will kick off their farewell tour in May in San Diego and tour the States and Canada extensively until late August. Lamb Of God, Testament, Anthrax, and Behemoth are set to support the thrash metal icons. Find the new tour dates below, and the full listing of Slayer’s farewell tour on their website.

July 26: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

July 27: Impact Festival, Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

July 29: Jones Beach – Wantagh, NY

July 31: Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA

Aug. 1: Times Union Center – Albany, NY

Aug. 3 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Lake, NY

Aug. 4 Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY

Aug. 6 Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

Aug. 7 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Aug. 9 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 10 Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA

Aug. 12 Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Aug. 13 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

Aug. 15 Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TX

Aug. 16 The Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK

Aug. 18 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Aug. 19 USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 21 Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Boise, ID

Aug. 23 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Portland, OR

Aug. 26 SAP Center – San Jose, CA