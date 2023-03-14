Aftershock Festival Reveals Full 2023 Lineup

Having already unveiled big names such as Guns N’ Roses and Pantera, the full lineup for the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Ca., has been announced. Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Turnstile, Godsmack, and Limp Bizkit are among the nearly 100 artists performing at the Oct. 5-8 event, which will be held at Discovery Park.

Tickets are on sale now via Aftershock’s website for as little as $10 down.

The event will also feature appearances by the Cult, AFI, Pennywise, L7, White Reaper, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven, Converge, 311, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Rancid, and Tigercub. Many of the same acts are performing at other events also produced by Danny Wimmer Presents throughout the year, including Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Oh.

The 2022 edition of Aftershock drew 160,000 fans and generated nearly $30 million for the local community, according to organizers.

For Avenged Sevenfold, the announcement comes along with news of the group’s new single, “Nobody,” and a forthcoming album, Life Is But a Dream…, due June 2 from Warner Records. Besides Aftershock, Avenged Sevenfold will also play Los Angeles’ KIA Forum on June 9 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 23.