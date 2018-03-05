Spoon and Grizzly Bear Are Going on a Killer-Sounding Co-Headlining Tour

Spoon and Grizzly Bear are both indie institutions that put out good albums last year; they both also happen to be killer live acts. If you’ve never seen either of them, you should rectify that, and now you have a convenient one-stop way to do so: Both bands are headed out on a co-headlining U.S. tour in June. They’ll begin June 18 in Boston, make stops in Brooklyn and Westchester County, New York, then head westward from there for a few dates before finishing up June 30 in Minneapolis. The new shows follow a previously announced Spoon tour and some international festival dates for Grizzly Bear. See the full list below.

June 18 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 19 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

June 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

June 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

June 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 26 — Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest at Blue Note Outdoors

June 30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery