Cody Frost Isn’t Here to Please You The queer British alt-pop artist is breaking out stateside with her debut EP

Biz Markie, Legendary ‘Just a Friend’ Rapper, Dies at 57 He had been battling diabetes for the past year

BadBadNotGood Announce New Album With New Track, ‘Signal From the Noise’ 'Talk Memory' due out October 8

Lucy Dacus Goes Back to High School For ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Indie-rocker performed four new songs off her latest album, 'Home Video'

Billy Plays Guitar We spoke with the Cult guitarist about his new COLOURSØUND album with The Alarm’s Mike Peters, and how they’ve continued to “plant the flag for rock and roll”

Pride Month Held Some Valuable Lessons for Country Music’s LGBTQ+ Community Taking stock of the progress we’ve made and the problems that persist

15 Minute Live Performances: STACEY

Jakob Dylan, Locked and Loaded The Wallflowers frontman hits his mark with Exit Wounds

Bartees Strange on Independent Venue Week, Upcoming Music "[After] 'Live Forever,' I was like, 'Whoa, I didn't think people were gonna like me this much — because it's so me.' I feel like I got a huge boost of confidence"

Mariah the Scientist Is the Genre-Bending Artist Crafting Her Own Road to Stardom Rising 23-year-old’s excellent Ry Ry World is out now

Clairo

Sling

Tyler, the Creator

Call Me If You Get Lost

Raheem DeVaughn

LoveSick

MIKE

Disco

mndsgn

Rare Pleasure

Tom Scharpling Is in a Garden State of Mind The creator of 'The Best Show' just wrote his memoir so he spoke with SPIN about it, his show, music, bombing in Seattle, and the burden of being from New Jersey

It’s All Still Happening for Cameron Crowe Twenty one years after 'Almost Famous,' the writer-director is finally ready to unveil the ultimate soundtrack experience

Billie Eilish

Your Power (Live)

Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’ L.A. punks teamed up with Liz Phair's longtime producer, Brad Wood

Inhaler

Inhaler Are Blazing Their Way to Stardom Barely out of their teens, the Dublin-based quartet’s first album is a bold step forward

COVER STORY Let Him Sing The guitarist defies the odds on the Dan Auerbach-produced 'Sharecropper's Son'

Faye Webster Speaks the Truth, Bluntly Singer-songwriter on the humor and candidness of new LP 'I Know I’m Funny haha'

Like Post-Hardcore Wine, Fiddlehead Is Getting Better With Age The group's sophomore album shows maturity and wisdom aren't always bad things in angry music