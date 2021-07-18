News
Cody Frost Isn’t Here to Please You
The queer British alt-pop artist is breaking out stateside with her debut EP
This Just In /
News
Biz Markie, Legendary ‘Just a Friend’ Rapper, Dies at 57
He had been battling diabetes for the past year
BadBadNotGood Announce New Album With New Track, ‘Signal From the Noise’
'Talk Memory' due out October 8
Lucy Dacus Goes Back to High School For ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
Indie-rocker performed four new songs off her latest album, 'Home Video'
Features
Billy Plays Guitar
We spoke with the Cult guitarist about his new COLOURSØUND album with The Alarm’s Mike Peters, and how they’ve continued to “plant the flag for rock and roll”
Pride Month Held Some Valuable Lessons for Country Music’s LGBTQ+ Community
Taking stock of the progress we’ve made and the problems that persist
15 Minute Live Performances: STACEY
Speak to Me /
Interviews
Jakob Dylan, Locked and Loaded
The Wallflowers frontman hits his mark with
Exit Wounds
Bartees Strange on Independent Venue Week, Upcoming Music
"[After] 'Live Forever,' I was like, 'Whoa, I didn't think people were gonna like me this much — because it's so me.' I feel like I got a huge boost of confidence"
Mariah the Scientist Is the Genre-Bending Artist Crafting Her Own Road to Stardom
Rising 23-year-old’s excellent
Ry Ry World
is out now
Reviews
Good to
Excellent
Clairo
Sling
Good to
Excellent
Tyler, the Creator
Call Me If You Get Lost
Average to
Okay
Raheem DeVaughn
LoveSick
Good to
Excellent
MIKE
Disco
Good to
Excellent
mndsgn
Rare Pleasure
Soundbytes
Let the Airwaves Flow /
Entertainment
Tom Scharpling Is in a Garden State of Mind
The creator of 'The Best Show' just wrote his memoir so he spoke with SPIN about it, his show, music, bombing in Seattle, and the burden of being from New Jersey
It’s All Still Happening for Cameron Crowe
Twenty one years after 'Almost Famous,' the writer-director is finally ready to unveil the ultimate soundtrack experience
Watch the Trailer for
Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love, and Rage
Warframe
Audio Director and Composer George Spanos Has a Bunch of Space Ninjas Singing Sea Shanties
The Second Coming of
Tuca & Bertie
Video
of the Day
Billie Eilish
Your Power (Live)
Director
Kyle Goldberg
Date
7.18.21
duration
3:23
In the Studio
1
Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover
2
Margo Price to Release
Live From the Other Side
EP
3
Listen to a Previously Unheard George Harrison Demo, ‘Cosmic Empire’
Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’
L.A. punks teamed up with Liz Phair's longtime producer, Brad Wood
extras
Inhaler Are Blazing Their Way to Stardom
Barely out of their teens, the Dublin-based quartet’s first album is a bold step forward
COVER STORY Let Him Sing
The guitarist defies the odds on the Dan Auerbach-produced 'Sharecropper's Son'
Faye Webster Speaks the Truth, Bluntly
Singer-songwriter on the humor and candidness of new LP 'I Know I’m Funny haha'
Like Post-Hardcore Wine, Fiddlehead Is Getting Better With Age
The group's sophomore album shows maturity and wisdom aren't always bad things in angry music