Kydd Jones on Telling His Truth and Nas’ Inspirational Lyrics

Rapper Kydd Jones wants you to know that he’s always telling his truth. The Texas-born rapper/singer/producer tells SPIN at SXSW that his music is funneled from the most authentic version of himself.



“As far as integrity [goes], I always just think about, ‘What is my son gonna think when he listens to [my music]?'” Jones says. “Will he be able to understand the context or the mediums that I’m trying to portray through the music that I’m writing at that time? I try to make it broad, but I always give it that Kydd feel that’s just as raw as can be.”



Having grown up listening to Nas with his dad, Jones was inspired by the rapper’s articulate and expressive lyrics. (He tells SPIN that he remembers having to look up some of the big words Nas used.) That music him to explore the power of words—and in his own lyrics, Jones strives to embed a wide-reaching but personal message.



“In my show, I really like to connect with people in the crowd and look in their eyes and find those people that are gonna go home and be like, ‘I’m taking Kydd home with me’—just from the energy off the stage and the messages and the words that are being said and being felt,” he says. “I just want people to be themselves, dream more, and just be open-minded.”