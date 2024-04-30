SPIN First Drop: Azzecca

The vibes are always high at Coachella’s Do LaB stage – and with Azzecca taking to the decks on a sunny saturday afternoon, all is right in the dance world. From the drop, the Chicago-based DJ and producer brought the crowd to another level, pumping out her signature dark house and techno sounds, with deep bass lines and trails of psytrance for good measure.

Azzecca has shared lineups with the likes of Tale of Us, Amê, DJ Tennis, Nora En Pure and many more. When she’s not producing and performing, she’s likely devoting some of her time to running her “Dirty Disco” event series, featuring some of the world’s most notable rising dance artists.

@ARTBYGOLDIE

We sat with Azzecca to talk about how she prepared for Coachella set, what she loves most about the iconic festival, some of her favorite artists on this year’s lineup, what influences she draws from when producing her sound, and what’s next with upcoming releases. Step into the DJ booth with Azzecca and watch her exclusive SPIN First Drop below. To check out more SPIN First Drops, head over to SPINTV.