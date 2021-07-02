In the fourth and final installment of her weeklong series in which she hangs out and performs music with Matt Helders, Nandi Bushell sat down with the Arctic Monkeys drummer to conduct the very first interview of her young career.

Helders and the 11-year-old rock prodigy discussed poignant topics like their top five favorite bands, the hardest songs to perform, and a whole lot more (including Bushell using the opportunity to ask Helders if she could perform on the next Arctic Monkeys album) before turning it into an impromptu jam session.

After watching the duo cover tracks like ‘R U Mine?’ and ‘Brainstorm’ over the last couple of days (and “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” before that, it was nice to see them improvise and riff off of each other in their latest performance. According to Bushell’s statement earlier this week, the new video is also the conclusion of her time with Helders.

Check out the interview and jam sessions below.

Of course, the series with Helders followed her recent covers of tunes like Linkin Park’s “Numb,” Slipknot’s “Duality,” and Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” after first capturing the attention and praise of many last year when Bushell battled Dave Grohl (and won), earned praise from Tom Morello, Lenny Kravitz and more.