The best “feud” of 2020 continues to rock on.

In response to young British musician Nandi Bushell’s “Rock and Grohl” song — which in turn was her reply to his song for her, the “superhero theme” “Nandi” — Dave Grohl issued on the Foo Fighters’ social media, emphasizing (jokingly) that he’s “down, but I’M NOT OUT.”

He continued: “Your epic song will be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…”

What the Foo Fighters drummer will do next to challenge or honor his 10-year-old fan/peer is anyone’s guess.

.@Nandi_Bushell….I’m down, BUT I’M NOT OUT. Your epic song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do… Watch: https://t.co/i2RxzScr6b

Listen: https://t.co/wnOikhl2h6 https://t.co/ngOoZjGRfk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2020

Their awesome “feud” started on Aug. 17, which Bushell issued a challenge on her IG page that said, “My dream is to one day jam with @davestruestories, @taylorhawkinsofficial and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

The good-natured Grohl picked up the gauntlet, and the pair’s “battles” have been thrilling fans since.