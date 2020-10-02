News \
Dave Grohl Responds to Nandi Bushell: ‘I’m Down, BUT I’M NOT OUT’
The beat goes on for the daring duelers in their "epic drum battle"
The best “feud” of 2020 continues to rock on.
In response to young British musician Nandi Bushell’s “Rock and Grohl” song — which in turn was her reply to his song for her, the “superhero theme” “Nandi” — Dave Grohl issued on the Foo Fighters’ social media, emphasizing (jokingly) that he’s “down, but I’M NOT OUT.”
He continued: “Your epic song will be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…”
What the Foo Fighters drummer will do next to challenge or honor his 10-year-old fan/peer is anyone’s guess.
Their awesome “feud” started on Aug. 17, which Bushell issued a challenge on her IG page that said, “My dream is to one day jam with @davestruestories, @taylorhawkinsofficial and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”
The good-natured Grohl picked up the gauntlet, and the pair’s “battles” have been thrilling fans since.