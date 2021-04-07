Pixies Praise Nandi Bushell for ‘Where Is My Mind?’ Cover

English rock and roll prodigy Nandi Bushell continued her trend of creating amazing covers of songs far older than she is on Monday when she shared her take on the Pixies’ classic “Where Is My Mind?”

Although the 33-year-old song is over triple Bushell’s age, that didn’t stop the talented multi-instrumentalist from laying down a near-flawless version of it after her recent success with the much more complex “Plug In Baby” by Muse (which earned her a guitar from Matt Bellamy). Check out her version of “Where Is My Mind?” below.

On Wednesday, Pixies responded to the video from their official Twitter account, simply telling Bushell it was “Great work.” The response falls somewhere between Bellamy’s gift of a guitar (which Tom Morello had also given to her a while back after covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio.”) and Dave Grohl’s insistence on challenging Bushell to a drum battle (in which he admitted defeat after using his daughter’s kit) last year.

See the exchange below.

Bushell has spent much of the past pandemic-filled year showing that she’s one of the most talented young rockers on the planet while earning praise from a who’s who of the music world for her covers of classic tracks.