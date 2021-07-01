The internet’s new favorite pair, 11-year old Nandi Bushell and the band’s drummer, Matt Helders, are back with part two of their four-part collaboration, taking on “R U Mine?” from Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 album, AM and “Brainstorm” with both on their respective drumkits.

Bushell shared both clips to her social media, writing “Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me.”

For “R U Mine?” Helders used Bushell’s drumkit labeled with “Peace, Respect, Love” while his sat in the background. Meanwhile, Bushell hopped on guitar, crushing through the song and its riffs.

Both musicians kept their game faces on for “Brianstorm,” which you can watch below.

Bushell shared in the caption that an interview with the seasoned Arctic Monkeys member is next on the agenda.

Earlier this week, the pairing shared part one of this mini-series they are doing. Watch them deliver a powerful, high-energy performance of “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” here.