Nandi Bushell Gets Linkin Park’s Stamp of Approval for ‘Numb’ Cover

After taking a little break from aweing the world with her drum covers, Nandi Bushell has been on a hot streak lately. After absolutely crushing Slipknot’s “Duality” (in a Jay Weinberg mask no less) a few weeks ago, the 11-year-old wunderkind shared a cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb” on Twitter.

“I discovered @linkinpark [this] week!” she captioned the post. “So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work”

Her playing caught the attention of the band, which gave its stamp of approval by quoting her tweet and writing, “Wow, this is awesome”

The 11-year-old then responded to their response. “Yes! Wow! This is amazing!!! @linkinpark thank you so much! Your music is so so so good!” she wrote.

Watch Nandi Bushell cover “Numb” below.

I discovered @linkinpark week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark pic.twitter.com/8oFqRNYagm — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 12, 2021

This isn’t the first time a band has cosigned Bushell’s covers (she did beat Dave Grohl in a drum battle, after all). This year alone, she’s received praise from Pixies, Flea, and Muse liked her rendition of “Plug in Baby” so much that Matt Bellamy gifted her his signature guitar.

Last year we named Bushell one of the 20 most interesting new artists of 2020. See who else made the cut here.