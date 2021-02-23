The 10-year-old rock phenom Nandi Bushell dropped her latest cover on Sunday — an enthusiastic rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge” — and she got the stamp of approval on it from none other than Flea himself.

The legendary RHCP bassist tweeted “always love to Nandi!” after the young prodigy tagged him and his bandmates in her tweet announcing the cover.

Of course, supporting Bushell has proven to be a valuable decision for artists in recent months, because otherwise, she may very well challenge them to a musical battle and then outplay them on social media for all to see. Just ask Dave Grohl how that feels.

The unique take on the RHCP track comes hot on the heels of Bushell’s latest covers (like The Who’s “My Generation” and My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”) and of course after she spent most of last year showing her skills on a wide range of rock classics. Here’s hoping she keeps up the good work in 2021 and beyond.

Check out the full video of Nandi Bushell’s “Under the Bridge” cover below.