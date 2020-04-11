News \

Sturgill Simpson Tests Positive For COVID-19 a Month After Exhibiting Symptoms

The singer-songwriter was refused a test when he was sick on March 13.

Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sturgill Simpson is the latest musician to test positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post, along with the concerning news that the virus is still in his system a month after he exhibited symptoms.

“Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts…” Simpson began his lengthy message before explaining how he was on tour in Europe at the beginning of the year and played shows in the States before pulling the plug on March 12.

“This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels,” he said, referring to the corresponding snapshot of him lying on an ER bed, wearing a surgical mask. “I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I ‘did not fit testing criteria’ and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested.”

Nearly a month later, on April 6, Simpson and his wife found a drive-thru facility and both got tested. His results came back positive while hers were negative, despite being with him on the road and at home.

“All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im [sic] still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th,” he wrote before concluding with a jab at the current administration. “But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to ‘open America back up for business’!”

See Simpson’s full post below.

View this post on Instagram

Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts… We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested. Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot in Alabama. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative. I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet. All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn. But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.

A post shared by Sturgill Simpson (@sturgillsimpson) on

The music business has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of albums have been pushed, tours postponed and festivals canceled.

Katrina Nattress
Tags: coronavirus, Sturgill Simpson