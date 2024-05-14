Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan Lead Bill For Renamed Connecticut Festival

Foo Fighters and Noah Kahan lead the lineup for the Soundside Music Festival, which was previously known for its first two incarnations as Sound on Sound. The event will take place Sept. 28-29 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Ct., next to the Long Island Sound.

Rounding out the single-stage bill are Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones and emerging pop star Teddy Swims. The event will also feature performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Grace Potter, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Gregory Alan Isakov, the Kills, and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Delving into its Connecticut roots, Soundside will offer food from such vendors as PopUp Bagels, Gotham Burger Social Club, Grumpy Dumpling Co., 29 Markle Ct, the Blind Rhino and Walter’s Hot Dogs. Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday (May 16) at 10 a.m. ET.

“In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors,” says Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim. “I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer. This is another example of how Bridgeport is ‘on the move’ as we strengthen our legacy of being the music and entertainment capital of Connecticut.”

The 2023 edition of Sound on Sound was led by John Mayer, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette. The inaugural 2022 event was headlined by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, the Lumineers and Stevie Nicks.