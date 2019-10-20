Bruce Springsteen Knows How to Make an Entrance

Western Stars, the new companion film accompanying Bruce Springsteen’s recent album of the same name, has been screening around the country for the last few weeks. After premiering in New York earlier this week, the film made its way to Springsteen’s native Freehold, New Jersey, where the boss himself surprised the crowd by introducing two screenings of the film on Saturday, October 19, as Rolling Stone and the Ashbury Park Press point out.

“We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I tried to figure out a way to get the music to you,” Springsteen explained to awe-stricken fans at Freehold’s AMC theater. The recent Springsteen on Broadway superstar was joined by the film’s co-director Thom Zimny, who discussed the making of the film.

“If you have applause, I would save it for the end of the film because the editing and the pacing of the film has its own message,” Springsteen said in conclusion. “Thanks for coming out, thanks for supporting me all these years and enjoy Western Stars.”

Springsteen’s new Western Stars film arrives in theaters nationwide on October 25, following the release of his album of the same name in June. The first album from the songwriter since 2014’s High Hopes, the LP included three singles released ahead of the album: “Tuscon Train,” “There Goes My Miracle,” and “Hello Sunshine.” Earlier this month, Springsteen unveiled a clip from the film, which featured the vocalist performing his song “Sundown” with a full orchestra.

Watch fan-shot footage of his Freehold, NJ appearance below.