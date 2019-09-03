Bruce Springsteen’s companion film for his new album Western Stars is coming to theaters on Oct. 25, Warner Bros. announced today. The movie centers a performance of the album at a century-old barn, with Springsteen backed by a full orchestra and his wife, guitarist and singer Patti Scialfa. It also features archival footage from Bruce’s life and a reflective interview about the project.

Springsteen released the LP, his first since 2014’s High Hopes, in June. You can read our history of Bruce’s softer country rock songs here. Last month, Springsteen also released a live album featuring an acoustic performance at Neil Young’s inaugural Bridge School Benefit Concert in 1986, where he performed “Born in the U.S.A.” acoustic for the first time and sang “Hungry Heart” with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

The Western Stars documentary was directed by Springsteen’s frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, who also directed last year’s Netflix concert film about the singer-songwriter’s recent Broadway run. Watch the trailer for the new film here.