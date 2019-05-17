Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle”

Bruce Springsteen has released another new single from his upcoming album Western Stars. Titled “There Goes My Miracle,” the song follows a track called “Hello Sunshine” from last month, which felt like a fitting late-career single from an artist who still at the top of his game. “There Goes My Miracle” offers acoustic strums and orchestral flourishes, as Springsteen belts the song’s anthemic hook.

Western Stars arrives Jun 14 via Columbia Records. The release marks Springsteen’s first studio release since 2014’s High Hopes. Earlier this month, he said he was finishing up a new album written for the E Street Band. Hear “There Goes My Miracle” below.