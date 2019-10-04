Bruce Springsteen has released a new clip from his forthcoming concert film Western Stars, wherein Springsteen, backed by an orchestra and choir, performs his June album by the same name in a century-old barn on his New Jersey property. The video features the ensemble’s performance of the song “Sundown.” The rendition holds no surprises, but it’s still nice to watch The Boss conduct the group and leap a key on the song’s bridge.

Springsteen has said that Western Stars, the film, will be his only live performance of the album. The doc also features archival footage from his life and career. It’s Springsteen’s first film project since his 2018 Netflix special, Springsteen on Broadway, which recently earned director Thom Zimny an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Western Stars, also directed by Zimny, hits theaters on October 25.

The months since the Western Stars album’s release have also brought fans official versions of several archival Springsteen live albums. These include Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much-bootlegged three-hour Pièce De Résistance performance at Capitol Theatre in Passaic, New Jersey, on September 19, 1978.