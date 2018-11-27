In July, Bruce Springsteen announced he would be bringing his intimate Tony-winning Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway to Netflix on December 16. Today, Bruce shares the trailer for the Netflix special. The clip does a good job of selling both the touching, personal nature of the show and Bruce’s majesty as a performer. If you didn’t get a chance to see it live, judging by the preview, this looks like a very good substitute. Also, rest assured, “Born to Run” is prominently featured in the special’s trailer.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience,” Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said in a press statement when the special was first announced.

The special was shot back in July during two private shows, and its release coincides with the end of the Broadway residency for the show. Watch the trailer for Springsteen on Broadway below.