The day has finally come: Tool’s new album Fear Inoculum has now been released in full. Thirteen years since their last record, 2006’s 10,000 Days, the band initially announced the album’s release date back in July with a new logo and teaser video hinting at the August 30 release date. Since then, they’ve unveiled the title, album art, and title track, which recently surpassed David Bowie’s “Black Star” as the longest song to ever break the Billboard Hot 100 at 10:25 in length.

If that weren’t enough, the band also recently made their entire back catalog finally available on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, breaking their longtime holdout on digital technologies. “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BeatMa and Laser Disc rule has has ended. Time for us to move on,” frontman Maynard James Keenan wrote in a statement. “But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!” All four of the band’s early studio albums made it onto the Billboard 200 albums chart within two weeks of their streaming debut.

In other recent news, the band’s drummer Danny Carey told Metal Hammer that Maynard James Keenan received death threats over the album’s delay. It was also recorded in stints between work on Keenan’s vineyard in Arizona. Check out the new album below and revisit our review of the release here.