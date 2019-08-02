The moment has arrived, Tool freaks! The band’s catalogue has finally come to digital streaming services. You can now listen to all four of Maynard and the gang’s studio albums—1993’s Undertow, 1996’s Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, and 2006’s 10,000 Days—and their 1992 Opiate EP on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The band initially posted about the upcoming streaming release on Instagram on Monday.

Commenting on the band’s late foray into the digital realm, Maynard James Keenan wrote in a statement: “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended. Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

The move comes ahead of the legendary alt-metal group’s new album, the title for which—Fear Inoculum, naturally—was also announced on Monday. It is due out on August 30. Last month, the band also unveiled a new logo. Maynard also roundly dismissed the espoused Tool fandom of Justin Bieber and talked to Sammy Hagar about Joni Mitchell at his winery.

It’s Tool season, baby, and the air feels great! Sample some of that sweet streaming-service-quality Tool below.