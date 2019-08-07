Tool have released “Fear Inoculum,” their first new studio recording in 13 years. The 10-minute epic is the title track from their previously announced upcoming album, which is due out on August 30. You can preorder the album, which clocks in around 85 minutes, here. The band’s last LP was 2006’s 10,000 Days.

In a new Revolver cover story, lead singer Maynard James Keenan discussed the themes on the album. “I feel like this is [about] wisdom through age, through experience…” he said “Learning from your mistakes, learning from your successes. So if anything is a broad stroke of this album, it would be embracing where we are right now, acknowledging where we’ve come from and some of the things we’ve grown through.”

In addition to normal digital and CD versions, Fear Inoculum is being released in a deluxe version. The package will include a 4” rechargeable HD screen that plays exclusive video footage, a 2 watt speaker, and a 36-page booklet.

To prepare for the release of Fear Inoculum, Tool also made their catalogue available on streaming services for the first time ever this month, giving fans access to their four studio albums—1993’s Undertow, 1996’s Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, and 10,000 Days—and 1992’s Opiate EP. After the album’s long-awaited digital release, Lateralus soared to the top of the iTunes charts, becoming the most downloaded album on the service that week. The band unveiled a flashy new logo last month.

Listen to “Fear Inoculum” below.