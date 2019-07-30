The hefty field of Democratic presidential hopefuls took to the stage again for the Democratic debate’s second round on Tuesday, July 30, at the Fox Theater in Detroit. But this time, Night 1 featured frontrunners Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator previously appeared on the second night with former VP Joe Biden.

Joining Warren and Sanders for the first night of the CNN-hosted debate were Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana; Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; and author Marianne Williamson.

Not surprisingly, the hopefuls had heated arguments over healthcare, securing the southern border, racism, and gun control, requiring moderators Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Dana Bash to forcefully cut off the candidates when they went over their allotted response times. In between the interruptions by those steering the conversation, Sanders squeezed in some great burns, which included targets Tapper (yes, he went after a moderator), Delaney, and Ryan. Warren also had her moments, calling out white supremacy as domestic terrorism, and questioning why candidates would run for president on what they shouldn’t change.

Overall, who do you think won the night? Vote in our poll:

For a full recap of the night, read our live blog.

The second night of round two of the debate airs Wednesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. Biden and Kamala Harris, who butted heads in the first round in June, are set to face each other again.