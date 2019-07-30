Democratic Presidential Debate Round 2: Our By-the-Minute Live Blog

CNN is hosting the second round of Democratic debates among the crowded field of 2020 presidential hopefuls in Detroit at 8 p.m. ET this evening, and will be featuring 10 of the 20 candidates. Hopefuls include Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren representing the progressive wing of the party, as well as moderate Democrats such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas congressman/post-hardcore bassist Beto O’Rourke.

Rounding out the debate stage are South Bend, Indiana, mayor and noted Dave Matthews Band fan Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, and Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana. If you can pick any of those last four guys out of a lineup, we will Venmo you $10. (No, we won’t.) Representing the anti-vaxx woo-woo demographic is self-help author Marianne Williamson. Anyone hoping to see a person of color on the debate stage will have to tune in Wednesday night for the second set of hopefuls.

Tuesday’s debate will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon, and can be streamed from CNN’s site without a cable subscription.

Refresh this page during the debate tonight as we live blog the next agonizing hurdle along the path to picking the Democratic challenger who will eventually face off against President Donald Trump.