Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden During Democratic Debate for Working With Segregationists

Tonight marks the second of two 2020 Democratic debates. After last night’s debate offered more questions than answers, tonight confirmed that there are some pretty deep ideological differences between the narrowing field of candidates.

As the topic of racial injustice made its way across the floor, Kamala Harris chimed in to address the issue with regards to the Trump administration, as well as the Obama administration, which lives on in the 2020 campaign through former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

“Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country,” said the California senator. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among democrats.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

While Biden responded with a bit of equivocating, Harris’ points cut through the noise of the debate with maybe the only instance of the first-hand opinion of racial injustice mentioned in the debate. The former VP was quick to wrap things up in what might be the only moment of a speaker quickly apologizing and falling silent when he was out of time. Watch the clip for yourself below courtesy of NBC News.

WATCH: Harris says she doesn't think Biden is a racist, but she talks directly to Biden about his having worked with segregationists on the issue of school busing. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Ytb2xvOhux — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Things weren’t as cordial on social media, where fans were quick to recognize Harris’ upper hand. Here’s how the internet reacted to her takedown.

I can’t believe Kamala Harris just murdered Joe Biden on national television. — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 28, 2019

Biden should have shown more empathy for Kamala Harris and her story, at least showed some remorse for his previous acts and then talked about his record. He could have won over many. Instead, he fell off the cliff. But this is who he is. #DemDebate2 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2019

holy fuck kamala harris dunked on biden — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 28, 2019