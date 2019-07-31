Culture \

Democratic Presidential Debate Round 2, Night 2: Our Minute-by-Minute Live Blog

Now that the first night of CNN’s Democratic presidential debates is in the books, here’s what we can expect from tonight’s debate scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. Night two features the remaining 10 candidates in the insanely crowded field of 2020 hopefuls, including enemy of fun/former Vice President Joe Biden. Joining Biden is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who sparred with the former veep over his cooperation with segregationists the last time they shared a debate stage.

The other contenders include former Obama HUD secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), tech bro/universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang, and noted ska lover/New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As The New York Times pointed out, this may be the last time Gillibrand, Gabbard, Bennet (who?), Inslee, and de Blasio get to grace the debate stage, as their polling and donor numbers are in danger of not meeting the threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September. Needless to say, the bottom five contenders are each hoping for a spectacular performance tonight in order to keep their ailing campaigns alive.

Once again, CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon will be moderating the debate. Refresh this page after the debate kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of the action.

9:45 p.m. ET: Inslee is the only person on stage treating climate change with the urgency it requires. “Our house is on fire. We’ve got to stop using coal within 10 years.”

9:40 p.m. ET: They’re finally discussing climate crisis beyond just a mention in the opening remarks, thank god. Also, this seems reasonable:

9:21 p.m. ET: Asking de Blasio why the police officer involved in Eric Garner’s death is still on the force is the first good question from Tapper during this whole debate. That includes both nights.

9:18 p.m. ET: Booker gets his turn to sink easy layups on Biden:

9:09 p.m. ET: Things are looking bad for Biden when even de Blasio is scoring easy applause breaks off him.

9:02 p.m. ET: Candidates are earning easy applause breaks by dunking on Biden. Case in point:


8:56 p.m. ET: Here are some key moments from Biden and Harris’s exchange on healthcare:

8:46 p.m. ET: It would be easier to take Bennet more seriously if he didn’t sound like Jeremy, The Simpsons’ squeaky-voiced teen.

8:38 p.m. ET: Few things underscore the glaring absence of Sanders and Warren’s clear-eyed progressivism like listening to Biden extol the virtues of private health insurance.

8:32 p.m. ET: Few things more painful than watching Biden pause for an applause break that never comes.

8:26 p.m. ET: Some context on the protests that have interrupted Booker’s opening statement:

8:18 pm ET: Bennet’s opening statement played at 33 rpm when it should have been 45.

8:13 p.m. ET: Total Silicon Valley move for Yang to show up to a presidential debate sans tie.

8:05 p.m. ET: Hot mic picks up a “go easy on me, kid” from Biden to Harris.


8:04 p.m. ET: Kamala Harris greeted with significantly louder applause than Biden.

